Police Cite Teen Driver Who Caused Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A driver is cited for causing a multi-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon near Russell and Kiwanis in Sioux Falls.

The 18-year-old driver has been cited for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. Sioux Falls police say an officer attempted to stop the man’s vehicle for expired plates. The driver then took off on Russell, and made a u-turn into oncoming traffic.

He rear-ended a truck, jumped the median and struck a blazer head on. The driver of the fleeing vehicle was hospitalized with a broken arm and dislocated hip.

The drivers in the other vehicle were not seriously injured.