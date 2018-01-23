Scoreboard Tuesday, January 23rd
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 59, Pierre 40
Belle Fourche 82, Lead-Deadwood 67
Beresford 59, Baltic 44
Colome 65, Kimball/White Lake 32
Deuel 45, Elkton-Lake Benton 33
Ethan 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 47
Faulkton 52, Northwestern 39
Flandreau 72, Garretson 32
Herreid/Selby Area 54, Aberdeen Christian 46
Highmore-Harrold 73, James Valley Christian 58
Hot Springs 80, Wall 32
Huron 52, Brookings 48
Ipswich 66, Edmunds Central 34
Jones County 71, Lyman 66
Madison 72, Chamberlain 70, OT
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Freeman 50
Menno 54, Gayville-Volin 50
Mobridge-Pollock 69, McLaughlin 43
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Wagner 37
Ortonville, Minn. 76, Milbank Area 62
Parker 67, Howard 48
Pine Ridge 81, Little Wound 68
Platte-Geddes 64, Parkston 59
Sanborn Central 50, Hanson 34
Sioux Falls Christian 60, Tea Area 57
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Brandon Valley 58
Timber Lake 65, Harding County 39
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 62, Centerville 25
Vermillion 63, West Central 50
Viborg-Hurley 72, Alcester-Hudson 32
Watertown 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 52
Waverly-South Shore 51, Webster 48
Wessington Springs 45, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 63
Wolsey-Wessington 64, Sunshine Bible Academy 34
Yankton 50, Harrisburg 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 68, Pierre 48
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 58, Wessington Springs 33
Avon 53, Burke/South Central 37
Belle Fourche 53, Lead-Deadwood 14
Brandon Valley 55, Mitchell 44
Brookings 45, Huron 40
Castlewood 48, Deubrook 31
Clark/Willow Lake 66, Groton Area 53
Edgemont 46, Rapid City Christian 35
Elkton-Lake Benton 71, Deuel 52
Faulkton 65, Northwestern 52
Florence/Henry 53, Lake Preston 47
Hanson 77, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 41
Harrisburg 40, Yankton 22
Lower Brule 71, St. Francis Indian 56
Madison 64, Chamberlain 45
McCook Central/Montrose 65, Freeman 61
Menno 54, Gayville-Volin 30
Milbank 51, Ortonville, Minn. 46
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50, Iroquois 26
Parkston 44, Platte-Geddes 37
Sioux Falls Lincoln 65, Watertown 57
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62, Omaha Bryan, Neb. 23
Sturgis Brown 57, Hill City 36
Wagner 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36
Wakpala 62, Takini 39
West Central 50, Vermillion 35
Wolsey-Wessington 49, Sunshine Bible Academy 36
Boys Hockey
Marshall 11, Redwood Valley 0