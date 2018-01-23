Senator Wants To Bar People In US Illegally From SD Colleges

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota state senator has proposed banning people who are living in the U.S. illegally from enrolling at any of the state’s public universities.

Republican Sen. Stace Nelson’s bill introduced this week would also declare such people ineligible for resident tuition, scholarships or other financial aid. He says legislators’ responsibilities are to South Dakotans.

The South Dakota Board of Regents oversees the state’s six public universities. A spokeswoman says the board hasn’t met to discuss the bill.

But it said in a July report that the fiscal impact of admitting “undocumented students is negligible.”

The bill would also require the board to develop a method for each school to verify with the federal government an “alien’s lawful presence” in the U.S.

The bill doesn’t currently have a hearing scheduled.