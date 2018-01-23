South Dakota Senate Panel Approves Data Breach Legislation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A legislative panel has approved a bill that would require companies to inform South Dakota residents whose personal information was taken in a data breach.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 7-0 Tuesday to advance Attorney General Marty Jackley’s bill.

It would require residents be notified within 60 days of a breach’s discovery unless the company and attorney general determine it likely wouldn’t harm the affected people.

The plan would also require companies to inform the attorney general if a breach affected over 250 residents.

Companies regulated by federal law that have procedures for a security breach that follow the rules of their primary regulator would be deemed in compliance with the proposed law.

Jackley has said the state needs a fair reporting law that requires consumers to be notified about the loss of their information.