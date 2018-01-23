Watertown, SFC Boys and West Central Girls Victorious

It was a wild night in high school basketball Tuesday night. The 3rd-ranked Tanagers of Vermillion lost 50-35 at West Central in girls basketball as both teams ended the night with 11-2 record. Kali Nelson led WC with 15 points. In boys basketball, Watertown out-scored #2 Lincoln 15-1 in the 2nd quarter and went on to beat the Patriots 61-52. The Arrows had a balanced attack with 3 players in double figures. And in Tea, the #1 team “A” escaped another upset. SF Christian edged the Titans 6057 despite 18 from Ethan Freidel. Koln Oppold led SFC with 15 points as the Chargers remained unbeaten.

Not featured in the highlights, Matthew Mors had 28 and the game-wjnning basket as Yankton beat top-ranked and unbeaten Harrisburg 50-48. And in class “A”, Madison was pushed to OT before beating Chamberlain 72-70.