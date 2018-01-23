Why Women Have to Pay Attention to Their Hearts

Heart disease remains the leading killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year. That’s close to one woman every minute. But, the condition affects women very differently, and the warning signs may be different for women than for men. Ahead of this year’s Go Red for Women event in Sioux Falls, Cardiologist Dr. Tom Stys from Sanford Health joined the KDLT News Today team on Tuesday to talk about the importance of women taking the time to pay attention to their heart and their health.