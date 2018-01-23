Zenner’s Family Bummed by Vikings Loss

Zach Zenner was in Sioux Falls Monday for the Sanford announcement and he will actually be doing research for them from his home in Detroit. He talked with KDLT Sports about the NFC championship game since he’s a native Minnesotan and his family has always cheered for the Vikings. Even though he plays for the Lions, a division rival, he still knows how painful Sunday’s loss was, especially with the game being played at US Bank Stadium.