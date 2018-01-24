35-Year-Old Man Charged With Rape, Sexual Contact With Minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Pukwana man is facing rape and sexual contact charges in Minnehaha County.

Court documents say the victim was only six years old at the time. 35-year-old Craig Rosenberger was taken into custody yesterday afternoon, however, the allegations of abuse date back to 2016.

According to court documents, the victim told her parents about the abuse early last year, but they chose not report it to authorities until December because Rosenberger threatened to commit suicide.

In the papers, the girl told investigators that Rosenberger, who did landscaping in Sioux Falls, would visit her home several times every month. She said he touched her inappropriately when no one was looking.

Rosenberger told police any touching was an “accident” and happened when he was tickling her.

Rosenberger is being held on $50,000.