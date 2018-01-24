Dordt Edges Mount Marty in both games

YANKTON, SD…It turned out to be a thrilling GPAC doubleheader at Cimpl Arena in Yankton Wednesday night. In the women’s game Dordt had a strong 4th quarter to beat Mount Marty 73-67. Ebby Prewitt led the Defenders with 16 points, Sarah Castaneda had 23 for the Lancers. And in the men’s game, Marcus Mathieu had 19 for the game and Cody Schilling’s team was up 36-32 at the half. But Marcus Winterfeld poured in 28 as Dordt rallied to win a close game 77-73.