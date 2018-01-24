House Panel To Debate Lawmaker Pay Constitutional Amendment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota House committee plans to debate a measure that would ask voters to give lawmakers a pay raise.

The House State Affairs Committee is scheduled to take up the resolution Wednesday.

Top lawmakers are sponsoring the measure that would set legislators’ salaries at one-fifth of the median income. U.S. Census numbers for 2015 show that would mean a raise of 70 percent for the state’s 105 lawmakers to nearly $10,200.

The legislative proposal would put the plan before voters this year as a constitutional amendment.

Supporters say low pay limits the pool of people who can serve as legislators.