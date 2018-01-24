Keillor Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (AP) – Minnesota Public Radio has released additional details of the sexual harassment allegations against humorist Garrison Keillor.

The station says the former radio host was accused by one woman of dozens of sexually inappropriate incidents over several years, including requests for sexual contact, explicit sexual communications and touching.

Keillor told the Star Tribune the woman’s account is “a highly selective and imaginative piece of work.” Some fans were outraged that MPR fired Keillor.