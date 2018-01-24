Man Accused Of Trying To Harm Officer Waives Extradition

Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A man accused of trying to hit a police officer with his vehicle in North Dakota has waived extradition from South Dakota.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Ulises Villalobos-Alvarado is expected to appear in Burleigh County court early next week.

Villalobos-Alvarado is charged with attempted murder and fleeing a peace officer during a probation search. The officer shot Villalobos-Alvarado in the arm. The officer wasn’t injured.

Villalobos-Alvarado has been held at the Minnehaha County Jail in Sioux Falls. He was arrested Thursday night at a gas station in Brookings.

