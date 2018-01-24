Minnesota Woman Killed In South Dakota Crash Identified

Associated Press
Share This:

SISSETON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Minnesota woman who died in a weekend crash in northeastern South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Marrisa Mountain of Granite Falls, Minnesota, was a passenger in a pickup truck that went off Interstate 29 and rolled north of Sisseton on Saturday morning.

She died at the scene. The 28-year-old South Dakota man who was driving suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

Authorities say charges are pending against him.

Related Post

Mug Shot, Ethics And Lobbying Laws Take Effect
Aberdeen Man Appealing Conviction In Killing Of Fr...
Northern State University Science Building Approve...
Fort Thompson Woman Sentenced For Assaulting Feder...

You Might Also Like