Minnesota Woman Killed In South Dakota Crash Identified

SISSETON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Minnesota woman who died in a weekend crash in northeastern South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Marrisa Mountain of Granite Falls, Minnesota, was a passenger in a pickup truck that went off Interstate 29 and rolled north of Sisseton on Saturday morning.

She died at the scene. The 28-year-old South Dakota man who was driving suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

Authorities say charges are pending against him.