New Management Company Hopes to Optimize Golfer Experience at City Courses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three city-owned golf courses are now under new management.

As of Monday, Landscapes Unlimited has officially taken over operations from Dakota Golf Management.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Sioux Falls company and the Sioux Falls city here,” said Dustin Newman, Transitional Manager for Landscapes Management Company.

Landscapes is now managing Kuehn, Elmwood, and Prairie Green courses.

“I think right now it’s a lot of evaluating. We are reaching out now to a lot of the past golf leagues, the golf tournaments, just make sure they understand, ‘Hey, things aren’t going to drastically change right away, we’re here to embrace the city of Sioux falls and see how we can work together.”

While still in their first week of operation, Landscapes plans to slowly implement changes as they see fit.

One thing they aim to improve is the golfers’ experience.

“From all aspects. From when they’re on the golf course to when they’re in the clubhouse,” said Newman.

Landscapes is keeping nearly all of the former management company’s employees on staff, and they plan to get the workers up to speed on their approach to customer service.

“We have a great team in Lincoln, Nebraska, where our team could use the skill set from them, as well as the 50 golf courses we have all over the U.S. to bring those best skills here, to succeed here, at the golf courses in Sioux Falls.”

While it’s too cold to golf now, this new management company plans to warm up to the Sioux Falls golfing community just in time for the clubs to start swinging.

“We will have an open house this spring, for folks to come out and meet the staff and see what kind of future is here for Sioux Falls golf and how we are going to get it up and rolling.”

Landscapes has extended early bird pricing for city golf passes through February 17.

Courses are closed for the winter, but the company is operating out of the Prairie Green Clubhouse Monday – Friday 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

More information can be found at http://siouxfallsgolf.com/ or by calling (605) 367 – 6076.