New Woodfire Chicken Restaurant To Debut In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new woodfire chicken restaurant is set to debut in Sioux Falls.

Cowboy Chicken, a chain restaurant from Dallas, Texas opens tomorrow at 2700 West 41st Street. Recently, the FRC group in Sioux Falls brought the chain to the city. Cowboy Chicken says they focus most on the uniqueness of their product, as well as supporting the community.

“There’s a lot of places that do rotiserrie chicken, but we kind of carved out a niche where we woodfire chicken, it’s only cooked over a wood source, we bring in locally sourced woods so it gives back to the community, we wanted to not only come into the community but give back to the community as well,” said Dave Ryburn, FRC District Manager.

Cowboy Chicken also has gluten free options for sides.