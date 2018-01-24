Senate Passes Plan To Fill Initiative Campaign Finance Gap

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Senate lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at requiring ballot measure campaigns to disclose their donors while supporters gather support to put initiatives on the ballot.

The chamber voted 33-2 Wednesday to advance the legislation to the state House of Representatives.

It would require initiative campaigns to submit new finance reports by July 1 in odd-numbered years when supporters collect names needed to send initiatives to the voters.

Current state rules don’t require the campaigns to disclose their donors until long after they’ve submitted their signatures to the state to qualify for the ballot.

Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba, the bill’s main sponsor, says it would increase transparency and offer more information about who is putting issues on the ballot.