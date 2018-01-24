Sioux Falls Police, Metro Communications To Host Annual Citizens’ Academy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police and Metro Communications are teaming up to host this year’s “Citizen’s Academy.”

The academy consists of training in topics such as police patrol procedures, K-9 operations, crime scene processing, crime prevention, and investigative methods of fraud, narcotics, theft and assaults. Metro Communications will present how the 911 Center works.

The classes begin Thursday, March 8, with classes being held on Thursday evening from 6 to 9:30 p.m. for nine weeks.

The 2018 session begins Thursday, March 8, 2018, and ends Thursday, May 10, 2018. The classes will be conducted at the Sioux Falls Law Enforcement Center located at 320 West Fourth Street.

Applications may be obtained online at www.siouxfalls.org/police (under Police Activity) or you can download one directly from: www.siouxfalls.org/police/citizens-acadamy-app. Applications are due by Tuesday, February 27.

For more information or to obtain an application, please contact the Sioux Falls Police Department Administration Division at 367-7261.

Class size is limited.

You must be at least 18 years of age to attend. Applications are due by Tuesday, February 27, 2018.