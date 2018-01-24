Toys R Us Store In Rapid City Among Dozens Being Closed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The Toys R Us store in Rapid City is among 180 being closed around the country, but the store in Sioux Falls will remain open.

Toys R Us is being squeezed by Amazon.com and huge chains like Walmart. It will begin closing about 20 percent of its U.S. stores starting in February.

The New Jersey-based company once dominated toy sales in the U.S. But it’s hobbled by $5 billion in debt and filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.