USD SDSU Men's Basketball Preview

VERMILLION, S.D. — Zach Borg talked with USD Men’s Basketball Coach Craig Smith and SDSU Men’s Basketball Coach TJ Otzelberger Wednesday, previewing the big game with SDSU with first place in the Summit League at stake. Smith was expecting a great game between two teams with 17-5 records. The Jacks came into Wednesday night’s game with a 5-0 conference record and the Coyotes were 5-1.