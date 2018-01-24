White House To Unveil Immigration Plan Monday

Associated Press
Share This:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House will be releasing a legislative framework on immigration Monday.

That’s according to White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Sanders won’t say whether that framework will include a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought to the country as children and living here illegally.

But she says that it will include specifics on border security and limiting immigrants from sponsoring family members, among other measures,

She says the White House will encourage the Senate to bring the proposal “to the floor.”

She adds that: “The president wants to lead on this issue.”

Related Post

Thune Supports GOP Bill To Replace Obama Health Ca...
White House: Trump Interviewing 4 FBI Candidates
Judge Won’t Allow Trump To Be Added To Pipel...
Pentagon Intelligence Chief Warns Of Afghan Gains ...

You Might Also Like