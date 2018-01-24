White House To Unveil Immigration Plan Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House will be releasing a legislative framework on immigration Monday.

That’s according to White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Sanders won’t say whether that framework will include a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought to the country as children and living here illegally.

But she says that it will include specifics on border security and limiting immigrants from sponsoring family members, among other measures,

She says the White House will encourage the Senate to bring the proposal “to the floor.”

She adds that: “The president wants to lead on this issue.”