Woodgrain Brewing Company Creates Special Brew for Cade Stensland

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Just days before Christmas an Iowa man died after his van rear-ended a charter bus that staled out in the middle of I-90 in Rapid City. It was dark out and the bus did not have lights on. Cade Stensland, owner of Star Sister Organic Hops Farm in Larchwood left behind a wife and three kids. Wednesday his friends and family got together in Sioux Falls to drink a special brew made in his honor.

A special IPA, Cade’s IPA is on tap at Woodgrain Brewing downtown.

Steve Hartman had worked with Cade and his hops farm in the past and knew he had to do something to help after he died.

“We wanted to support them anyway we could so we came up with the idea to do a beer with the soley hops that Cade had worked on and partnered with another hop farm he had been a part of processing as well.”

The beer has hops from Cade’s farm in it. 120 gallons were brewed in house with the help of Cades family

“My 2-year-old Charlotte, she got to actually pour in Cade’s hops for her dad,” said wife Christina Stensland.

Cade passed away on Dec. 21st two days after his son was born and a day before his 32nd birthday.

Family, friends and even strangers are showing support to the loved ones he leaves behind.

“It’s just overwhelming, I’m just forever thankful for everyone who shows any sort of generosity, thoughts and prayers and just thank you is all I have,” said Christina.

His wife Chrstina says this beer does her husband justice

“It tastes like those days that we were out their picking the hops together and working hard so it’s very refreshing to taste the fruits of your labor and i just wish he could be here for it.”

Christina and many others are toasted to Cade remembering him as the friend, business partner, husband and father he was.

He was just the most generous person you would ever meet,” Christina said.

A Go Fund Me account has been started to help his family with expenses. You can donate at: www.gofundme.com/cade-stenslands-family