2018 Sioux Empire Farm Show Kicks Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls and Sioux Empire Farm Shows are officially in full swing.

The shows run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, event center, arena, and the W.H. Lyon Fair Grounds. The shows are highlighting the latest agricultural technology and services with over 390 exhibitors.

Agricultural producers from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota gather to discuss the latest farming trends, issues other farmers have faced over the past year and the top of the line equipment available.

“Every year we’re bringing in something different, you know, even farmers invent things and the fact being that they have stuff that they’ve been able to come up with ideas for their own farm,” said producer Rob Bormaster.

Both shows serve as part of the annual ‘salute to agriculture’ with the two shows providing over 8500 square feet of exhibits and various educational seminars.