Empire Mall Skirts Closures

SIOUX FALLS, SD-Many big chain retails have filed for bankruptcy and closed stores across the country, the latest being Toys”R”Us.

They are closing 180 of their stores including one in Rapid City, but Sioux Falls does not need to worry. This is another store in the Empire mall that’s avoiding the closures,which is why they say they have no reasons to worry.

“At the Empire we are in a different part of the country. we are thriving,” said General Manager Dan Gies.

The Empire Mall Toys”R”Us is avoiding the closures in Sioux Falls.

“Toys”R”Us is staying open here and that’s awesome for us. they are a good store here,” said Gies.

He calls each of the Empire’s stores success stories.

“We have sustained what others maybe haven’t and we have great tenants, we’ve got great customers, it’s a great community that supports us.”

Gies credits some of the foot traffic to the highway-interstate I-90 and I-29 as well as the growth of Sioux Falls and the staple places around the mall that attract people.

“This is an attraction for South Dakota and not only South Dakota but southeast Minnesota, northwest Iowa, Nebraska, we’ve got travelers through all the time, a lot of tourists.”

It’s now a slower time of the year but Gies says they are still seeing a fair amount of customers move through the mall.

“We’re just a great building here that people like to come and see and spend time at.”

He says that some of their newest stores are bringing in even more customers including the Candy Club House and Escape 605.

Along with their various events they host such as the Sanford Health Fair going on this weekend.