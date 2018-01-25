Family Meals Make a Comeback

The benefits are many and Millennials are taking note

We’re done eating on the run, at least that’s what a new survey that was done by Peapod indicates. Millennials and families plan eat at home more often in 2018. The move comes as Americans look to spend less on dining out, eat healthier, control portion sizes, and get back to having the family around the table. Why that is important – Doniese Wilcox, Certified Family Life Educator with Avera Children’s explains in the video above. And chances are, you’ve never heard about one of the biggest benefits.