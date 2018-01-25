Lawmaker Proposes Ending Citizens’ Constitutional Amendments

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s House speaker is proposing a measure that would ask voters to end their ability to bypass the Legislature to pursue changes to the state constitution.

Republican Rep. Mark Mickelson said Thursday his proposal would better align the amendment process for South Dakota’s constitution with how changes to the U.S. constitution are handled.

South Dakota citizens can currently gather signatures to put their own constitutional changes to a public vote. Mickelson’s constitutional amendment would remove that power, leaving only the Legislature with the authority to propose changes.

Constitutional amendments must get voter approval.

Mickelson’s plan is among several at the Legislature that would make it harder to change the constitution.

A different plan would ask voters to increase the majority vote threshold required for a constitutional change to 55 percent of the votes cast.