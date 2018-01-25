Liveringhouse Leads USD past SDSU and into Summit Lead

Liveringhouse Leads USD past SDSU and into Summit Lead

BROOKINGS, S.D.–History is in the making for the South Dakota women’s basketball team, who handed South Dakota State a 67-61 loss inside Frost Arena on Wednesday night.

South Dakota (16-5, 7-0 Summit) takes sole possession of first place in the Summit League and remain undefeated through the first round of league games. The Coyotes handed South Dakota State (16-5, 5-1 Summit) its first league loss of the season. The Coyotes top the Jackrabbits inside Frost Arena for the second time in the last three tries.

The Jackrabbits have just three Summit losses at Frost in the last seven seasons, with two of those to the Coyotes.

South Dakota was led by senior center Kate Liveringhouse with a season-best 20 points, just one shy of her career high. Sophomore guard Ciara Duffy added 17 points with three assists. Junior guard Allison Arens was the third Coyote in double figures with 13 points, five assists, eight rebounds and three steals.

South Dakota State was led in scoring by junior guards Macy Miller and Madison Guebert. Miller had 18 points and Guebert added 17.

Liveringhouse came out firing to pace the Yotes early. She tied her season-high of 18 points in the first half on 8-of-9 shooting.

The Coyotes used a 16-point run near the beginning of the second quarter to gain a 31-19 lead over the Jacks. Liveringhouse scored nine-straight points in that run with five more from sophomore guard Madison McKeever. South Dakota led 39-34 at the half while shooting 53.3 percent (16-of-30) from the floor.

Both teams’ hot shooting slowed down in the third quarter, but the Coyote defense continued to propel their offense. USD scored eight of their 15 third-quarter points off Jackrabbit turnovers. The Coyotes maintained a 54-46 lead headed into the final period.

The Jackrabbits closed that lead to two, 59-57, coming off Miller’s made free throws with four minutes remaining. Arens found junior guard Jaycee Bradley cutting to the basket for two. Bradley’s basket gave USD a 63-59 lead with two minutes to play.

South Dakota made four free throws down the stretch to come away with a 67-61 victory.

The Coyote defense continued to be a difference in the game as USD scored 20 points off 11 Jackrabbit turnovers in the game. Meanwhile, South Dakota committed a season-low five turnovers and SDSU only had one steal.

South Dakota State outrebounded South Dakota 39-31 with 11 offensive boards. SDSU forward Ellie Thompson had a game-high nine boards while teammate Tagyn Larson added eight. Senior guard Jasmine Trimboli and junior guard Allison Arens added eight rebounds a piece to lead the Coyotes.

South Dakota finished at 44.8 percent (26-of-58) for the game, the best the Coyotes have shot inside Frost since the renewal of the rivalry in 2011-12. South Dakota State finished at 41.8 percent (23-of-55) from the floor.

The Coyotes begin the second half of league games on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Denver.