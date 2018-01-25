Nebraska Man Arrested In Iowa Charged With Kidnapping

RENWICK, Iowa (AP) – Iowa authorities have arrested a Nebraska man accused of kidnapping a woman.

Court records say 36-year-old Valentin Velez, of La Vista, Nebraska, is charged with kidnapping in Humboldt County. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press. Velez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 5.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says a Fremont, Nebraska, woman managed to escape a residence and was found in Renwick, Iowa, where she told deputies she’d been held. They soon arrested Velez.

She’d posted on social media that she was being held against her will, and a friend who read the post contacted Fremont authorities. Investigators say the posting helped them determine her location in Renwick.

Authorities say the woman is an acquaintance of Velez. Her name hasn’t been released.