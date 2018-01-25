Nyberg Twins Are Still Busy With Super Bowl Prep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Super Bowl 52 is less than two weeks away, and for fans in the area the Minnesota Vikings loss might have taken some air out of their sails.

Although the purple and gold won’t be playing in their home stadium two of their biggest cheerleaders, the Nyberg twins from Sioux Falls, will still be busy with events and appearances promoting the Super Bowl.

Karmen and Kirsten Nyberg have been rooting for the Vikings since they were little. Now the 25-year-olds are doing so professionally. They just wrapped up their 3rd season with Minnesota’s cheerleading team.

“Becoming a Vikings cheerleader was a dream in itself, and to be here and to be so close in front of all these fans it’s just something not a lot of people get to do,” says Kirsten Nyberg.

“Obviously everything’s on a bigger scale. Instead of 7,000 people if that at an Augie game we have 66,000 people and it’s just crazy,” says Karmen Nyberg.

A promising Vikings playoff run quickly went from a miracle to misery, so the Nyberg’s won’t be cheering on the sidelines during Super Bowl 52, but it’s not the off-season just yet. Their schedules are plenty packed right now with Super Bowl festivities leading up to the big game.

“We already have appearances and events blocked off. I’m going to be involved in as many things as possible because it’s only going to happen once that the super bowl is in my back yard,” says Kirsten Nyberg.

The Nyberg twins have kept crowds pumped up for years now as a duo. They cheered together at Lincoln high school and Augustana before joining the purple and gold.

“She is my best friend and we keep each other in line and critique each other sometimes as a good thing sometimes not,” says Karmen Nyberg.

“So to be able to cheer next to your best friend and identical sister who we still live with I mean you can’t get much closer to a person then that, so it’s definitely been a fun ride,” says Kirsten.

A ride they want to continue side by side.

One of those events is coming up this weekend. The Nyberg’s plan to sign autographs at the “Super Bowl Experience which is an interactive theme park that kicks off Saturday and runs through February 3rd at the Minneapolis Convention Center.