Production Assistant

KDLT-TV Careers

KDLT-TV, the NBC affiliate in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is searching for a Part Time Production Assistant to join our team.

We currently have openings for our KDLT Today Morning show. Hours are Monday – Friday 3:30 a.m.-8 a.m. (no weekends).

Description:

Production Assistant is an entry-level position in the television industry. No education is required, but you must be a hard worker, responsible, and willing to learn.

Responsibilities:

Operation of robotic cameras for live newscast

Editing of video tapes for newscasts

Audio operations

Graphics: Creating graphics for the newscasts, using photoshop and Expression.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

This position would be great for journalism students, or anyone looking to gain experience in the broadcast news industry. No education or experience is required.

OTHER SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Excellent communication skills

Adaptability

Enthusiasm

Determination

Perseverance

Ability to work well under pressure

Apply in person:

KDLT TV

3600 S. Westport Ave.

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Or e-mail resume to:

j_johnson@kdlt.com

Please put Production Assistant in subject line.

KDLT-TV is an equal opportunity employer.