KDLT-TV, the NBC affiliate in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is searching for a Part Time Production Assistant to join our team.

 

We currently have openings for our KDLT Today Morning show.  Hours are Monday – Friday 3:30 a.m.-8 a.m. (no weekends).

 

Description:

Production Assistant is an entry-level position in the television industry.  No education is required, but you must be a hard worker, responsible, and willing to learn.

 

Responsibilities:

  • Operation of robotic cameras for live newscast
  • Editing of video tapes for newscasts
  • Audio operations
  • Graphics: Creating graphics for the newscasts, using photoshop and Expression.

 

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

This position would be great for journalism students, or anyone looking to gain experience in the broadcast news industry.  No education or experience is required.

 

OTHER SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Adaptability
  • Enthusiasm
  • Determination
  • Perseverance
  • Ability to work well under pressure

 

Apply in person:        

KDLT TV

3600 S. Westport Ave.

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Or e-mail resume to:

j_johnson@kdlt.com

Please put Production Assistant in subject line.

 

KDLT-TV is an equal opportunity employer.

