Production Assistant
KDLT-TV Careers
|
KDLT-TV, the NBC affiliate in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is searching for a Part Time Production Assistant to join our team.
We currently have openings for our KDLT Today Morning show. Hours are Monday – Friday 3:30 a.m.-8 a.m. (no weekends).
Description:
Production Assistant is an entry-level position in the television industry. No education is required, but you must be a hard worker, responsible, and willing to learn.
Responsibilities:
- Operation of robotic cameras for live newscast
- Editing of video tapes for newscasts
- Audio operations
- Graphics: Creating graphics for the newscasts, using photoshop and Expression.
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
This position would be great for journalism students, or anyone looking to gain experience in the broadcast news industry. No education or experience is required.
OTHER SKILLS AND ABILITIES:
- Excellent communication skills
- Adaptability
- Enthusiasm
- Determination
- Perseverance
- Ability to work well under pressure
Apply in person:
KDLT TV
3600 S. Westport Ave.
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Or e-mail resume to:
Please put Production Assistant in subject line.
KDLT-TV is an equal opportunity employer.