Prosecution Rests in Alex Wittenberg Trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The prosecution rested on Thursday in the Alex Wittenberg trial. KDLT has been following the trial of the Dell Rapids man that’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s estranged husband, Jon Puttmann in November 2016. You can read more about the trial’s happenings from Wednesday here and from Tuesday here.

The defense called witness Derek Kuchenreuther, a Minnehaha County detective. Kuchenreuther examined Jon Puttmann’s cell phone. Testing showed that Jon’s phone sent a text, saying his plans to harm Wittenberg were “not a threat, promise.”

Wittenberg was assigned an obscene contact name in Jon’s phone. The prosecution declined to cross examine.

The trial will continue Monday morning before a jury decides Wittenberg’s fate.