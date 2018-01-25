Scoreboard Thursday, January 25th
Women’s Basketball
South Dakota 67, SDSU 61 *Liveringhouse 20 points
College Wrestling
Augustana 17, MSU-Mankato 13
Upper Iowa 25, SMSU 13
St. Cloud State 42, Northern 3
H.S. Wrestling
Aberdeen 40, Harrbsurg 26
Watertown 57, Aberdeen 6
Harrisburg 40, Aberdeen 26
Dell Rapids 66, Tri-Valley 12
West Central 44, Dell Rapids 33
Madison 59, Tri-Valley 12
West Central 35, Madison 33
Gymnastics
Madison 141.55
Mitchell 140.75
Brookings 137.70
*Jenni Giles (Madison) 37.4
NBA
Golden State 126, Timberwolves 113 *Towns 31 points/11 rebounds
G-League
Texas 126, Skyforce 118 *Williams 30 points (10-3’s)
NHL
Pittsburgh 6, Wild 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 58, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 45
Boyd County, Neb. 58, Burke/South Central 44
Brandon Valley 56, Mitchell 54
Castlewood 61, Hamlin 56
Colman-Egan 41, Deubrook 27
Crow Creek 71, Stanley County 63
Dell Rapids 81, Vermillion 66
Douglas 65, Custer 34
Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Estelline 32
Ethan 70, Mitchell Christian 60
Hill City 68, Wall 42
Hot Springs 65, Crawford, Neb. 54
Irene-Wakonda 54, Freeman Academy/Marion 30
Jones County 59, Kadoka Area 41
Lennox 53, Parkston 26
Leola/Frederick 66, Faulkton 51
Little Wound 64, Bennett County 53
Potter County 57, Eureka/Bowdle 44
Scotland 50, Wagner 47
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51
Sturgis Brown 54, St. Thomas More 44
Sully Buttes 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 38
Tea Area 96, Garretson 49
Viborg-Hurley 69, Centerville 27
Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Lower Brule 77, Takini 50
Omaha Nation, Neb. 87, Crazy Horse 32
Tiospa Zina Tribal 87, Tiospaye Topa 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 65, Webster 31
Alcester-Hudson 51, Dell Rapids St. Mary 34
Bon Homme 43, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 36
Boyd County, Neb. 46, Burke/South Central 34
Centerville 50, Viborg-Hurley 43
Clark/Willow Lake 61, Great Plains Lutheran 35
Crow Creek 73, Stanley County 24
Custer 70, Douglas 60
Dakota Valley 49, Spirit Lake, Iowa 41
Ethan 54, Mitchell Christian 18
Faith 60, Herreid/Selby Area 34
Faulkton 61, Leola/Frederick 54
Florence/Henry 62, Iroquois 14
Freeman 65, Canistota 36
Hamlin 51, Castlewood 41
Hanson 72, Kimball/White Lake 23
Irene-Wakonda 54, Freeman Academy/Marion 25
Kadoka Area 54, Jones County 25
Lennox 52, Beresford 51
Madison 59, Tea Area 52
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 55, Milbank 48
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 49, Gregory 42
New England, N.D. 68, Harding County 47
Philip 47, Dupree 42
Pine Ridge 72, Todd County 70
Potter County 56, Eureka/Bowdle 31
Red Cloud 58, Lead-Deadwood 34
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 67, Wessington Springs 49
Sisseton 49, Deuel 28
St. Thomas More 63, Sturgis Brown 37
Sully Buttes 65, Hitchcock-Tulare 56
Vermillion 42, Dell Rapids 40
Warner 44, Langford 32
Watertown 48, Brookings 43
Waubay/Summit 37, Wilmot 30
White River 67, Colome 32
Winner 47, Miller 38
Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Flandreau 63, Baltic 28
McCook Central/Montrose 43, Garretson 23
Parker 62, Howard 57
Sioux Valley 69, Chester 34
Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Lower Brule 79, Tiospaye Topa 57
Marty Indian 66, Crazy Horse 40
Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Takini 20
Tiospa Zina Tribal 59, Flandreau Indian 42