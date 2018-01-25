Scoreboard Thursday, January 25th

Scoreboard Thursday, January 25th
KDLT Sports
Share This:

Scoreboard Thursday, January 25th

Women’s Basketball

South Dakota 67, SDSU 61 *Liveringhouse 20 points

College Wrestling

Augustana 17, MSU-Mankato 13
Upper Iowa 25, SMSU 13
St. Cloud State 42, Northern 3

H.S. Wrestling

Aberdeen 40, Harrbsurg 26
Watertown 57, Aberdeen 6
Harrisburg 40, Aberdeen 26
Dell Rapids 66, Tri-Valley 12
West Central 44, Dell Rapids 33
Madison 59, Tri-Valley 12
West Central 35, Madison 33

Gymnastics

Madison  141.55
Mitchell  140.75
Brookings  137.70

*Jenni Giles (Madison) 37.4

NBA

Golden State 126, Timberwolves 113 *Towns 31 points/11 rebounds

G-League

Texas 126, Skyforce 118 *Williams 30 points (10-3’s)

NHL

Pittsburgh 6, Wild 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bon Homme 58, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 45

Boyd County, Neb. 58, Burke/South Central 44

Brandon Valley 56, Mitchell 54

Castlewood 61, Hamlin 56

Colman-Egan 41, Deubrook 27

Crow Creek 71, Stanley County 63

Dell Rapids 81, Vermillion 66

Douglas 65, Custer 34

Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Estelline 32

Ethan 70, Mitchell Christian 60

Hill City 68, Wall 42

Hot Springs 65, Crawford, Neb. 54

Irene-Wakonda 54, Freeman Academy/Marion 30

Jones County 59, Kadoka Area 41

Lennox 53, Parkston 26

Leola/Frederick 66, Faulkton 51

Little Wound 64, Bennett County 53

Potter County 57, Eureka/Bowdle 44

Scotland 50, Wagner 47

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51

Sturgis Brown 54, St. Thomas More 44

Sully Buttes 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 38

Tea Area 96, Garretson 49

Viborg-Hurley 69, Centerville 27

Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Lower Brule 77, Takini 50

Omaha Nation, Neb. 87, Crazy Horse 32

Tiospa Zina Tribal 87, Tiospaye Topa 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 65, Webster 31

Alcester-Hudson 51, Dell Rapids St. Mary 34

Bon Homme 43, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 36

Boyd County, Neb. 46, Burke/South Central 34

Centerville 50, Viborg-Hurley 43

Clark/Willow Lake 61, Great Plains Lutheran 35

Crow Creek 73, Stanley County 24

Custer 70, Douglas 60

Dakota Valley 49, Spirit Lake, Iowa 41

Ethan 54, Mitchell Christian 18

Faith 60, Herreid/Selby Area 34

Faulkton 61, Leola/Frederick 54

Florence/Henry 62, Iroquois 14

Freeman 65, Canistota 36

Hamlin 51, Castlewood 41

Hanson 72, Kimball/White Lake 23

Irene-Wakonda 54, Freeman Academy/Marion 25

Kadoka Area 54, Jones County 25

Lennox 52, Beresford 51

Madison 59, Tea Area 52

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 55, Milbank 48

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 49, Gregory 42

New England, N.D. 68, Harding County 47

Philip 47, Dupree 42

Pine Ridge 72, Todd County 70

Potter County 56, Eureka/Bowdle 31

Red Cloud 58, Lead-Deadwood 34

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 67, Wessington Springs 49

Sisseton 49, Deuel 28

St. Thomas More 63, Sturgis Brown 37

Sully Buttes 65, Hitchcock-Tulare 56

Vermillion 42, Dell Rapids 40

Warner 44, Langford 32

Watertown 48, Brookings 43

Waubay/Summit 37, Wilmot 30

White River 67, Colome 32

Winner 47, Miller 38

Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Flandreau 63, Baltic 28

McCook Central/Montrose 43, Garretson 23

Parker 62, Howard 57

Sioux Valley 69, Chester 34

Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Lower Brule 79, Tiospaye Topa 57

Marty Indian 66, Crazy Horse 40

Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Takini 20

Tiospa Zina Tribal 59, Flandreau Indian 42

Related Post

Scoreboard Friday, May 19th
Scoreboard Tuesday, February 14th
Wednesday, July 19th Scoreboard
Scoreboard Tuesday, April 4th

You Might Also Like