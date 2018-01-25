Sioux Falls Police Investigating Early Morning Armed Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are investigating after a business was robbed at gunpoint early this morning.

It happened in the area of I-90 and Cliff Avenue just after 5:30 this morning. Police say a man entered the business, pointed a black handgun at an employee, and demanded money. They say the suspect left with a felony-amount of cash.

He’s described as a dark skinned male wearing all dark clothing and brown gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

