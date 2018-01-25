Texas Woman Gets 10-Year Term For Fatal Iowa Crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – A Texas woman has been imprisoned for causing a fatal crash in eastern Iowa.

Court records say 58-year-old Lauria Kelly was given a 10-year sentence at a hearing Wednesday in Davenport. Kelly had been found guilty of vehicular homicide-reckless driving. She lives in Alvarado, Texas.

Davenport police say Kelly was speeding on Jan. 30 last year and had run at least two stop lights when her pickup truck hit a car, killing 53-year-old Cynthia Jones, of Davenport.