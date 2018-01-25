Texas Woman Gets 10-Year Term For Fatal Iowa Crash

Associated Press
Share This:

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – A Texas woman has been imprisoned for causing a fatal crash in eastern Iowa.

Court records say 58-year-old Lauria Kelly was given a 10-year sentence at a hearing Wednesday in Davenport. Kelly had been found guilty of vehicular homicide-reckless driving. She lives in Alvarado, Texas.

Davenport police say Kelly was speeding on Jan. 30 last year and had run at least two stop lights when her pickup truck hit a car, killing 53-year-old Cynthia Jones, of Davenport.

Related Post

Iowa Parents Charged In Death Of Infant Found Rott...
Motorcyclists Dies From Injuries Sustained In Cras...
Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy Shot During Jail Escap...
New Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Fatally Beat...

You Might Also Like