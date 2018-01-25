Volga Famer Convicted Of Disturbing Protected Wetlands

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – An eastern South Dakota farmer faces up to six months in prison and a $10,000 fine after being convicted of disturbing protected wetlands.

A federal jury recently convicted 61-year-old Kevin Mast of Volga, following a trial in Sioux Falls.

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says Mast installed drain tile on some of his property despite selling an easement to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that prohibited draining any wetland areas on the property. Parsons says Mast was warned against the project but went ahead with it in 2013.

Mast is to be sentenced April 9.