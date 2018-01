Washington, OG and Dells are winners in boys hoops

In boys hoops Thursday night the Lincoln Patriots lost against despite 25 points from Jared Jaros. The Washington Warriors got 15 from Logan Uttecht and beat the #2 Patriots 52-44. The O’Gorman Knight built a 36-21 lead over Roosevelt and hung on to win 59-51. And Dell Rapids was in control throughout against Vermillion, beating the Tanagers 8166.