Wind Turbine Blade Maker To Lay Off 200-Plus At Iowa Plant

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) – Wind turbine blade maker Siemens has announced it will lay off 202 workers at its Fort Madison plant in the southeastern corner of Iowa.

The Des Moines Register reports that Siemens notified affected workers on Wednesday and plans to eliminate their positions by March 24.

The company also notified Iowa Workforce Development.

A statement from the company says business volume at the plant through the 2018 fiscal year “does not support the existing workforce level.”

Siemens opened the plant in 2006 and has shipped more than 15,000 blades. Company literature says the plant received about $3.4 million in incentives under the U.S. Department of Energy’s manufacturing tax credit program.