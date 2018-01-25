Woman Charged With DUI In Wednesday’s Car Vs Building Crash

KDLT Newsroom
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls woman has been charged after a car vs building accident on Wednesday morning.

26-year-old Ashley Brower was been charged with her first DUI, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Brower’s vehicle collided with the Billion Car Care Center located on West 12th Street. Police say the damage estimates are at around $100,000.

Police say the two children in the vehicle at the time of crash were under the age of three. They were sent the hospital before being released to a family member.

Police believe the DUI appears to be narcotics related.

