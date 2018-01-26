$10M Expansion Project Wrapping Up At Sturgis Hospital

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – Construction of Sturgis Regional Hospital’s $10.2 million expansion project is down to the final days, with crews adding finishing touches in expectation of opening next month.

The project that began in October 2016 adds 20,000 square feet of space to the hospital campus and replaces 8,000 feet of clinic space in a separate building.

The expansion puts more than 250 caregivers under one roof at the main hospital, with the clinic building slated to be sold.

Hospital President Mark Schulte tells the Rapid City Journal that added space in the hospital emergency room will help it cope with peak patient loads during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year.

An open house for the expanded hospital is scheduled March 1.