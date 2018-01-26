Augustana Dunks Duluth In Doubleheader Sweep

Women Win 69-46 & Men Win 85-65

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tenacious defense, multiple runs and balanced scoring drove the No. 8 Augustana women’s basketball team to a 69-46 victory over Minnesota Duluth Friday night at the Elmen Center.

The win gives the Vikings an 18-1 overall record, including a 14-1 record in the NSIC and keeps Augustana undefeated while playing on their home floor.

Augie dashed out of the gates early, sprinting out to an early 6-0 lead, while the Bulldogs missed their first five shots in the contest. The Vikings first big run of the night started on a Naomi Rust three-point play the old fashioned way. Logan O’Farrell drilled a shot from three-point range, capping off an 8-0 run and gave Augustana a 19-5 lead with 2:33 to play in the first quarter.

With 7:56 remaining in the second quarter, junior Shelby Selland backed down the defender, turned her shoulder and connected on a layup, was fouled, drilled the free-throw and gave the Vikings a 23-11 lead that moulded a 7-0 Augustana run. Paige Peterson, a senior from Jamestown, N.D., dropped in a layup and hit a jumper near the end of the first half, and Augie took a 37-17 lead into the locker room.

Augustana carried its momentum from the first half, into the second, mounting an 8-0 run that was capped off by a Selland layup that gave the Vikings a 41-17 lead. The 24 point lead ended up being the largest of the night.

A Peterson old fashioned three-point play put Augie up 60-43 with 5:23 to play in a game where Augustana never trailed.

Selland, a native of Letcher, S.D., finished with a game-high 17 points, one shy of her season-high. Logan O’Farrell, the senior from Summit, S.D., poured in 11 points and snagged five rebounds. Peterson connected on 13 points off the bench for the Augie in a game where 10 different Vikings scored. Presley O’Farrell added an efficient seven points and seven rebounds.

Augustana forced 18 Minnesota Duluth turnovers, scored 23 points off those turnovers and dominated points in the paint, 36-18. The Vikings outrebounded the Bulldogs 45-41.

With the loss, Minnesota Duluth falls to 11-7 overall and 8-6 in league play.

Augustana returns to action Saturday, Jan. 27 inside the Sioux Falls Arena. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m.

A strong second half, a big night from Jordan Spencer and a double-double from Marcus Asmus set the stage for a comfortable 85-65 win for the Augustana men over Minnesota Duluth on Friday night at the Elmen Center.

The win boosts Augustana to 13-8 on the season overall and to 8-7 in the Northern Sun, while the Bulldogs fall to 9-11 overall and to 5-9 in conference play.

The teams traded baskets early, until a 9-0 Vikings run turned an 8-5 deficit into a 14-8 lead less than five minutes into the game. The Bulldogs snapped the run with a 3-pointer, only to see the Vikings rattle off nine more to push the lead to 23-11 with 12 minutes 44 seconds left in the first half.

The Augustana lead reached as many as 13 points a couple of times later in the half, and the Bulldogs cut to as few as seven before the Vikings took a 45-36 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Vikings quickly got the lead back to 13 points in the second half, and then built on it, getting it to 17 points at 64-47 after a Spencer layup, which drew a timeout from the UMD bench with 12:48 on the clock.

Minnesota Duluth cut the lead to as few as 12 points three times over the next five minutes, but would get not closer, as the Vikings pushed the lead to as many as 23 points down the stretch to seal the win.

Spencer led all players in the game with 30 points, adding a game-high eight assists in the process. Adam Dykman finished with 17 points, with Asmus adding 15 points to go with his game- and career-high 13 rebounds. The Vikings also got 10 points from Steven Schaefer in the win.

Brandon Myer led a pair of Bulldogs in double figures with 22 points, with Logan Rohrscheib adding 12 points in the loss.

The Vikings look to complete their first weekend sweep of the season on Saturday, when they return to the Sioux Falls Arena to take on St. Cloud State at 6 p.m.

NOTES: Friday’s game marked the 2,189th game in program history … Augustana leads the all-time series with Minnesota Duluth, 16-12, with wins in each of the last eight meetings and a 9-5 advantage in home games … the Vikings committed a season-low five turnovers and got a season-low five bench points … Augustana did not attempt a free throw in the first half for the first time this season … Asmus’ fourth double-double of the season gives him five for his career … Spencer scored at least 30 points in a game for the second time this season, and for the fourth time in his career

-Recaps Courtesy AU Athletics