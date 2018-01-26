Driver Flees On Foot After Crashing Into Home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are searching for a suspect after a car vs. building crash on South Sertoma Avenue in Sioux Falls. Police received the initial call just after 2AM on Friday morning.

A witness told police that they saw a male driver in car speed down the road, crash into a home, and then flee on-foot.

The witness, who was also in a car, estimated that the driver was going approximately 100 miles per hour. However, police say that witnesses often overestimate speeds in these situations.

Police say the suspect is bleeding. Police found blood at the scene of the crash. A number of officers on the scene were searching the backyard and surrounding neighborhood for a suspect.

Police are uncertain as to whether or not the driver was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at this time. Police also say no one was home and thus suspect that the driver is the only one with sustained injuries.