Former Iowa Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse Now Facing Child Porn Charges

SIOUX CENTER, I.A. – A former Iowa elementary teacher charged with inappropriate conduct with students is now facing child porn charges.

Sioux Center police say 35-year-old Curtis Van Dam was arrested at his residence on Friday morning.

The arrested warrant was issued by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa, for Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Possession of Child Pornography.

Van Dam was transported to the US Marshal Services at the Federal Court House in Sioux City.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CENTER, I.A. (November 2017) – A Sioux Center, Iowa elementary teacher has been arrested and charged with numerous counts of inappropriate conduct with students.

35-year-old Curtis Van Dam has been charged with the following:

72 counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse

34 counts of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor

14 counts of Sexual Exploitation by a Teacher

12 counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse

5 counts of Indecent Exposure

2 counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child/Class C Felony

1 count of Lascivious Acts with a Child/Class D Felony

Sioux Center police say a complaint was filed on October 18th, 2017 of alleged misconduct between Van Dam, a teacher at Sioux Center Christian School, and a student attending the school.

Through the investigation police determined that the earliest complaint was filed in August of 2013, with allegations occurring up to October of 2017. The alleged misconduct took place at various locations including the school and with numerous students.

Van Dam was arrested and is currently at the Sioux County Jail. Police say the investigation is on-going and more charges may be filed.