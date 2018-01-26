Four Pounds Of Meth Seized In Sioux Falls After Months Long Investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have seized nearly four and a half pounds of meth, firearms, and cocaine after a months long investigation.

Police say they received a tip in August of 2017, that there may be meth being dealt at an apartment at 3205 South Westbrooke Lane. During the investigation, police say they received multiple other tips.

Police served a search warrant on the apartment on Thursday. Nearly four and a half pounds of meth, an unspecified amount of cocaine, and four loaded handguns were found in the apartment. The suspects weren’t at the apartment at the time, so no arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they won’t be releasing names or how many people are involved.