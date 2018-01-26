Halling’s 3/4 Court Shot Doesn’t Count But Harrisburg’s Win Over Pierre Does

4th Ranked Tigers Roll 65-38

HARRISBURG, S.D. — The most impressive shot of Sydney Halling’s night, a 3/4 court shot at the end of the third quarter, didn’t count because it came after the buzzer.

Which was about the only thing that went wrong for the 4th ranked Tiger girls’ in their 65-38 win over Pierre Friday night in Harrisburg.

Halling led the Tigers with 13 points. Jeniah Ugofsky added 12 points and 11 rebounds, Autumn Steffen scored 12 and Kiki Berndt had 11. Mac Rath and Emily Mikkleson each scored 10 points to lead Pierre.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!