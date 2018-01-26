House Panel Investigating Sex Abuse In Sports

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The House Energy and Commerce Committee has begun an investigation of sexual abuse in organized sports.

Committee leaders from both political parties have sent letters to the U.S. Olympic Committee, Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics seeking information about how they handled sexual abuse allegations against disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar. The letters follow the sentencing of Nassar for molesting women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. The committee’s investigation comes as Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement Friday. He’s the second university official to step down this week. At USA Gymnastics, three top members of the board of directors resigned this month.

The House committee’s letter to USA Gymnastics says the Nassar allegations “raise serious concerns about your organization’s ability to oversee your sport and protect your athletes from abuse and mistreatment.”

The committee also sent letters to USA Swimming and USA Taekwondo seeking information about how those organizations handled allegations of sexual misconduct.