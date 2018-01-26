Lawmaker Pay Raise Plan Advances To South Dakota Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota House has approved a measure that would ask voters to give state legislators a significant pay raise.

The chamber voted 38-26 Thursday to advance the proposal to the state Senate.

Top lawmakers are sponsoring the measure that would set legislators’ salaries at one-fifth of the South Dakota median household income. U.S. Census numbers for 2015 show that would mean a raise of 70 percent for the state’s 105 lawmakers to nearly $10,200.

State lawmakers are currently paid $6,000 per session plus a per diem allowance.

Supporters say low pay limits the pool of people who can serve as legislators. The proposal would put the plan before voters this year as a constitutional amendment.