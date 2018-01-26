Local Breweries Gear Up For ‘Sioux Empire On Tap’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the 4th year in a row, ‘Sioux Empire On Tap’ comes to Sioux Falls.

As you may have guessed, the event is geared towards craft beer enthusiasts. However, if you’re new to craft beer, this event is an excellent way to get involved. Breweries from around the nation come showcasing their finest brews, and event participants say with over 60 breweries present and 100 beers on tap, this event has something for everybody.

KDLT’s Simon Floss caught up with 3 local breweries in the Sioux Empire to talk with them about the event, what it’s like running a brewery, as well as the laws they say have made it harder for them to distribute their beer.

For more information on craft beer, SD beer laws, and local breweries, email info@dakotabrewers.org

