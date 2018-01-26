Man Caught With 17,000 Child Porn Photos, Videos Sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A Sioux Falls man caught with more than 17,000 photos and videos of child pornography has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old Scott Dyson was indicted in October 2016 and pleaded guilty last September.

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons says Dyson was recently sentenced to the prison time and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. He’ll be on supervised release for six years following his time behind bars.