Nate Gerry’s Remarkable Rookie Season Takes Him To Super Bowl 52

Sioux Falls' Native In First Year With Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Every year of his high school career at Washington, Nate Gerry played for a championship, helping the Warriors win three rings in four years.

He could add a very big ring to his collection a week from Sunday when he and the Philadelphia Eagles play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 on KDLT.

Nate was dancing last week when his Eagles beat the Vikings for the NFC Championship, and the 5th round draft pick last year has had plenty to celebrate in his rookie season. Gerry played in 10 games most on special teams, and the Sioux Falls native can’t believe that he’ll not only get to play in the Super Bowl, but he’ll do so close to home at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.