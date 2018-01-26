Northern State Crushes Sioux Falls In Hoops Twinbill

Northern Men Win 97-75 & Women Prevail 74-46

MEN’S RECAP

Aberdeen, S.D. – Six scorers in double-figures and a balanced offensive attack led the No. 12 Northern State men’s basketball team over Sioux Falls Friday evening. The Wolves downed the Cougars 97-75, improving to 21-2 overall and 14-1 in the NSIC.

Despite a physical battle through 40 minutes of play, the Wolves cruised pasted the Cougars scoring 46 points in the first and 51 points in the second. They shot 67.3 percent from the floor, 61.1 percent from the 3-point line, and 87.0 percent from the foul line. Northern tallied 34 boards, out-rebounded Sioux Falls by 13 in the game and notched 11 second chance points.

They added 42 points in the paint, 42 points off the bench, nine points off turnovers, and a game leading 11 made 3-pointers. A total of nine players shot 50.0 percent or better from the floor, with three Wolves shooting a perfect 100.0 percent. Seven Wolves tallied multiple rebounds, while five notched more than one assist.

Logan Doyle led the team with 18 points and ten rebounds, notching his second straight double-double and third of the season. The senior shot 6-of-7 from the floor and added three assists and one block. Ian Smith was second on the team with 15 points, however dished out a team leading seven assists as Northern combined for 23 in the win. Smith added two rebounds and one block, while going a perfect 4-for-4 from the foul line.

Rounding out the starting five were DJ Pollard, Gabe King, Carter Evans, and Cole Dahl with 12, 11, ten, and seven points apiece. Pollard added three rebounds and three assists, while King shot 50.0 percent from the floor with three rebounds of his own. Evans and Doyle were second and third on the team with six and five rebounds each, with Evans adding a team second best four assists.

Andrew Kallman led the team off the bench with 14 points, hitting an impressive 4-of-4 from the arc and 2-of-2 from the foul line. Bo Fries and Justin Decker followed with seven and three points respectively, with Fries going 3-of-3 from the floor and Decker going 1-of-1 from the 3-point line. Fries added three rebounds and three assists as well.

The Wolves return to action tomorrow against Southwest Minnesota State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. between the Wolves and Mustangs.

WOMEN’S RECAP

Aberdeen S.D. – (RV) Northern State University picked up a 74-46 win over University of Sioux Falls on Friday night. The Wolves improve to 17-4 overall and 12-3 in NSIC play.

The Wolves took a double-digit lead heading into the second quarter, as the scoreboard read 17-7. The Wolves continued to out-score the Cougars in the second, 19-15, taking a 15-point lead heading into halftime. The Wolves extended their lead to 31 at one point in the second half, cruising to a victory over the Cougars.

NSU shot 50.0 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from behind the arc, and 85.7 percent from the free throw line, and out-rebounded the Cougars 41-25. Defensively, Northern State held the Cougars who shot 37.7 percent from the field and 4-of-10 from the 3-point line, with only four free-throw attempts. The Wolves also had 14 bench points, 24 assists on 32 field goals, and 23 points off turnovers.

Miranda Ristau led all scorers, with her fourth double-double of the season, in the game with 27 points and 13 rebounds, she also added three assists, two blocks, and two steals. Haley Froelich had 12 points, two rebounds, and one assist. Brianna Kusler was the last Wolves player in double-figures with ten points, two rebounds, two assists, and one block.

Gabby Laimer led the bench in scoring with seven points, three assists, and made half of Northern’s 3-point shots. Jessi Marti had six points, five assists, and five rebounds. Jill Conrad rounded out the starters with five points, five assists, four rebounds, and one steal.

Alayna Johnson added five points off the bench for the Wolves, while Alexis Tappe notched two points, four rebounds, one block, and one steal. Brynn Flakus had three assists and two rebounds.

Northern State will return to action Saturday against Southwest Minnesota State. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. against the Mustangs.

-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics

-Highlights Courtesy Midco SN