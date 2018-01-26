Out With The Farm In With The Beers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s a tale of two events that each generates big crowds, but for different reasons.

Thousands stopped by the Sioux Falls Convention Center for the farm show, and tomorrow people will sample craft beer from across the U.S. in the same location. Now what goes into flipping a venue with less than 24 hours to work with?

“No rest for the weary is what I think about when we have these turnovers and flips,” says Rick Huffman of the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

33,600 square feet of space is being transformed from tractors to beer taps in a matter of hours. For dozens of convention center employees their work begins once this farm equipment is hauled away.

“As the Sioux Falls farm show loads out we’ll probably go late into the night tonight, and then right away starting early tomorrow morning they’ll start loading in early for Sioux Empire on Tap,” says Huffman.

Huffman expects his team to work until 1 a.m. cleaning and reorganizing. Then bright and early at 7:15 a.m. craft beer festival organizers start setting up their event.

60 breweries will be pouring in the same area where there were several hundred farm booths and pieces of equipment.

“Traffic flow is a big challenge when it comes to loading in and loading out especially with events like the farm show that have large vehicles with it,” says Huffman.

It takes a lot of work to flip a big location fast.

“What might surprise the people the most is just how labor intensive venues like the Premier Center, the arena and the convention center are,” says Huffman

Organized chaos has become routine at the popular venue.

“As you see one show loading out you know there’s another show waiting to come in. its like ugh can’t catch your breath,” says Huffman.

Sioux Empire on Tap begins at noon on Saturday, but the first beer-tasting session is already sold out. People can still get tickets to attend the event from 1 p.m. till it wraps up at 8 p.m.